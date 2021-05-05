UPDATE: Second shooting reported within 24 hours; suspect at large

May 5—The sheriff confirmed a second shooting has occurred within the past 24 hours, and they are looking for the suspect.

On Tuesday evening, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the most recent shooting was over a dispute involving a possible stolen vehicle near the old Tahlequah city dump.

Chennault said the suspected shooter is Kiah John Pritchett, and authorities are still looking for him. The victim, whose name wasn't released, was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Chennault said it appears the victim was wounded by shrapnel and not a bullet.

The incident comes just 24 hours after authorities responded to a shooting in Peggs, where the victim was shot in the leg. Jeremy Dill was arrested on Tuesday after a minutes-long standoff with police. Dill was transported to Muskogee County, where he was held as a federal prisoner. Because Dill is a tribal citizen, his case will be handled according to the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling.

Chennault said that in the latest case, both Pritchett and the victim are tribal citizens.

Chennault considers Pritchett armed and dangerous and is advising anyone who sees or knows where he is to call the sheriff's office at 918-456-2583.