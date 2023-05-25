Second shooting suspect arrested in Makaha death

May 25—Honolulu police arrested a 20-year-old man, the second suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Makaha.

Police said investigators determined a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy shot the victim at Makaha Beach. The older suspect also allegedly set a white Ford Focus on fire near the end of Waianae Valley Road several hours after the shooting.

Family members have identified the victim as Miguel Agoo Jr.

Officers of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit arrested the 20-year-old man at Makaha Beach on Tuesday night on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree arson and firearm offenses. Charges are pending.

A 16-year-old boy was charged Monday with second-degree murder and firearm offenses in connection with the deadly shooting. Petitions have been filed at Family Court seeking to charge the teen as an adult.

Police responded to calls of multiple shots being fired at Makaha Beach sometime before 12 :30 a.m. Sunday.

The 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy allegedly fled in the Ford Focus driven by a 16-year-old girl. Police said an 18-year-old woman was also in the vehicle at the time.

Officers arrested the teenage girl and woman Monday on suspicion of first-degree hindering prosecution. Both were released pending further investigation.

Court records show prosecutors charged the 20-year-old shooting suspect with third-degree assault in a separate case in March. He was released after posting $2, 000 bail. A hearing on the assault case is scheduled for June.

This is the second fatal shooting in two months where the alleged shooters were a teen and a young adult.

In April, an Oahu grand jury indicted Jacob A. Borge, 23, on a charge of first-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder and six firearm offenses in connection with the death of 34-year-old Gary Rabellizsa-Manner in Maili. Borge's trial is scheduled to be held in June.

Police officers responded to shots fired off of Kaukamana Road at about 12 :10 a.m. on April 15.

Police said the shooting occurred when a fight broke out after a cockfight ended. Rabellizsa-Manner's relative, 59-year-old Cathy Rabellizsa, also died in the shooting. Three men were wounded.

Petitions for the same charges Borge faces in the Maili case were also filed against 16-year-old Shaeden-Style McEnroe-Keaulii.