Second shooting suspect arrested in shooting, robbery spree

May 8—Falls Police detectives have arrested a second suspect in a continuing investigation into a series of robberies and shootings between early Tuesday and early Thursday morning in the city.

Friday afternoon, investigators arrested and charged Isaiah J. Christian, 19, of the Falls with two counts of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree robbery, one count of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges this morning in Niagara Falls City Court.

Detectives have linked Christian to armed robberies that occurred Tuesday in the 1400 block of Main Street and Thursday in the 1300 block of Main Street.

Police previously charged Rohmelo Lewis, 21, of the Falls, with two counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and single counts of second-degree menacing and first-degree reckless endangerment for his alleged role in the robbery and shooting rampage.

Lewis is also a person of interest in the Falls' latest homicide.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is being held in lieu of $1.75 million bail pending further proceedings. Both police and prosecutors have indicated that additional charges against Lewis are likely.

Lewis is a person of interest in the shooting death of a man in the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue late Wednesday night.

The charges Lewis currently faces stem from three other incidents early Thursday morning.

While detectives were beginning their investigation of the homicide, patrol officers, at 1:12 a.m., were called to the 1300 block of Main Street for a report of an armed robbery. A male victim told police he was walking north on Main Street when two male suspects, wearing ski masks, approached him and hit him in the head with the stock of a firearm after robbing him.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

Story continues

Lewis is also linked to an incident six minutes later, at 1:18 a.m., in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue. The victim told investigators that he was siting on his porch when he was approached by two suspects who asked him for a "light." One of the suspects then began firing a gun at the victim.

The victim suffered what was described as a "graze wound" to his ear.

At 3:17 a.m., two more victims approached police in the 700 block of Main Street and told the officers that a male suspect, armed with a shotgun, had approached them at Pine Avenue and Main Street and pointed the weapon at them. Neither victim was injured.

Police then deployed a contingent of NFPD Emergency Response Team officers and the K-9 Unit to join in the search for the gunman. A Niagara County Sheriff's Office K-9, along with New York State Park Police and New York State Police patrols also assisted with the search and investigation.

Just before 4 a.m., Falls Police Patrol Officer Wayne General located Lewis in the area of Main Street and Park Place and attempted to stop him for questioning. Lewis was found to be in possession of a rifle with both the barrel and stock cut down and was taken into custody.

Investigators are also looking at whether Lewis may have been involved in two additional armed robberies that took place on Main Street on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.