Second shooting suspect at large after 1 killed, 1 injured near Ohio State University

Columbus police requested aid from the public to find a second suspect wanted in connection to an overnight shooting near The Ohio State University that left one dead.

Columbus police were dispatched to the intersection of East 12th Avenue and North High Street at around 2:40 a.m. on reports of a shooting, a spokesperson for the department stated.

When officers arrived, they found two men, a 25-year-old and a 27-year-old, suffering gunshot wounds, the spokesperson continued. In response, medics were called to the scene who then transported both to area hospitals for further treatment.

The Ohio State University Emergency Management system dispersed a Buckeye Alert to all students, about 12 minutes following the initial call for emergency responders. However, police later confirmed that the two men were not Ohio State University students.

The 25-year-old was later pronounced dead at the hospital after life-saving measures were attempted, the spokesperson informed.

Deijon Bedgood was identified as the dead shooting victim.

The 27-year-old’s identity was not released because he was expected to survive through his injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that the shooting erupted following an argument and eventual fight between two groups, the spokesperson said.

Raymond Ladd, 26, and Shemar Franklin, 25, were suspected of shooting the victims during the fight, the spokesperson continued.

Ladd was arrested and charged with murder.

Franklin, however, remained at large, prompting Columbus police to request help from the public in locating him.