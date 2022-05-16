Second shooting at Victory Square Apartments

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – A week after gunfire killed a man and injured a woman at the Victory Square Apartments, police were called late Sunday night for another shooting.

A 44-year-old southwest Canton man was shot multiple times about 10:45 p.m. at the apartment complex, 1206 Lippert Road NE, according to police reports.

Police spokesman Lt. Dennis Garren said Monday that the man was struck in the right leg, back, face, and shoulder.

The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

Garren said no one has been arrested as the investigation continues.

"We have increased patrols significantly for that area and it is considered a focus area," he said.

Police have been called to the apartment complex 44 times between March 2021 and Sunday, according to police records. The incidents involve everything from serving a search warrant and aggravated menacing to murder.

Officers have been summoned in response to gunfire 10 times since mid-August, records show. In eight of those incidents, people were struck by gunfire. In the other two, multiple shots had been fired into buildings and vehicles.

Investigators had been called just after 2 a.m. May 8 to the apartment complex where Stanley Calhoun, 25, was found in the entrance foyer area. A news release from Chief John Gabbard said Calhoun had been shot in the chest.

More: One dead, one injured in shooting at Canton apartment complex

Calhoun was pronounced dead a half hour later at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

A second victim, identified as Julie Williams, 63, was taken to that hospital for a gunshot to the upper arm.

She told The Canton Repository the next day that she was taking out her trash when she saw a dark car with people she didn't recognize firing at a man who didn't live in the apartment complex. She said she became caught in cross-fire.

No one has been arrested in that shooting.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Man injured at Victory Square Apartments, second shooting in a week