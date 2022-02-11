Second shooting this week in Pasco neighborhood leaves two dead

TRINITY — Two people were killed in a shooting in the Trinity West neighborhood early Thursday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

Few details about the shooting have been released by deputies, including the names of those involved and when the shots were fired.

Both people killed were adults, the Sheriff’s Office said. One was dead when deputies arrived and the other died at a hospital.

A news release issued shortly after 4 a.m. Friday said that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting was in the same neighborhood where an incident that deputies described as a murder-suicide happened Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office said that shooting involved a couple in a domestic relationship but did not release their names, citing Marsy’s Law. People who knew the couple confirmed that Bihn Pham fatally shot his 41-year-old wife Tina Pham, an auto shop owner and native of Vietnam, before turning the gun on himself. The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office also confirmed Tuesday that the bodies of the couple were under examination there.

Deputies did not say Friday morning whether the two shootings were related.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.