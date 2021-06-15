Second shooting within a week outside Fort Worth school; suspects still outstanding

On Monday, the parking lot of Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth saw its second shooting within a week, according to police.

A person was shot in the hand during an aggravated robbery at about 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the school at 5701 Shelton St., Fort Worth police said.

The suspects in the robbery fled from the parking lot in a car that police pursued into Wise County. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Erian Mitchell, was arrested at the end of the chase. The second suspect in the robbery got out of the car and ran and had not been taken into custody as of Tuesday morning, police said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area around U.S. 81/287 south of Decatur, according to the Wise County Messenger. No description of the suspect was released.

On Monday night, crime scene tape and police cars were set up in the school’s parking lot. A youth baseball game was ongoing at the school’s baseball field at 9 p.m.

On the evening of June 7, a teenager was fatally shot outside the high school after a fight. Jaylen Devon Patterson, 17, of Keller was shot in the neck in the parking lot and died at a hospital the next day. Patterson attended Eastern Hills as a tenth-grader, but dropped out of enrollment in April, Fort Worth Independent School District officials said Tuesday.

No one had been taken into custody in connection to Patterson’s death as of Tuesday.

Officer Bradley Perez, a Fort Worth police spokesman, said investigators don’t believe the two shootings are related.