Second sister arraigned for stabbing in Hanover Township

Oct. 27—HANOVER TWP. — A second woman charged in a stabbing over a dispute among children was arraigned Thursday.

Jovona Bradford, 25, was accused along with her sister, Jofenna J. Dietterick, 27, with attacking Kathie Wells in the Hanover Village apartment complex where they all reside, according to court records.

Wells sustained eight or nine stab wounds to her left arm, back, face and forehead, court records say.

Bradford was arraigned by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, conspiracy to commit simple assault and harassment. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

Dietterick was arrested Tuesday night and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. She remained jailed Thursday for lack of $25,000 bail.

Hanover Township police said the incident happened Tuesday.

Wells told police she witnessed Bradford grab her child at a bus stop saying, "Don't (expletive) curse at my niece, she has a brother," court records say.

Wells pulled her child away from Bradford and returned to their apartment as Bradford followed them.

Well said she was sitting with a neighbor when Bradford and Dietterick showed up and assaulted her. Dietterick allegedly struck Wells with a rock in a sock and shoved Wells' son when he ran towards his mother.

Dietterick denied she stabbed Wells, court records say.