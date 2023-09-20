Second smash-and-grab robbery this month at The Mall of Victor Valley

Sheriff’s officials are investigating a second jewelry store smash-and-grab this month at The Mall of Victor Valley.

Around 12:36 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a burglary at the mall located on Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that two men entered Kay Jewelers wearing gloves and face coverings, and armed with sledgehammers. The men broke several display cases and loaded approximately $130,000 worth of jewelry into a white tub before fleeing in a white four-door sedan, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities did not reveal if security camera footage captured the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. No other information was available.

Sept. 6 Smash-and-grab

Three suspects are wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery, which occurred on Sept. 6 at the Victorville mall.

At 4:11 p.m., deputies responded to a robbery at Don Roberto’s Jewelers inside the mall. When deputies arrived, they learned that three men wearing ski masks and carrying hammers entered the store and broke multiple glass jewelry cases.

The men stole several items before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The suspects have not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities did not reveal if security camera footage captured the incident.

Anyone with information about the investigations are asked to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

