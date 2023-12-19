Second stabbing in two days at Macon prison leaves another man dead, coroner says

A man was stabbed to death at Central State Prison in Macon Monday afternoon, the second fatal stabbing in two days, Bibb County coroner Leon Jones said.

Jones said Marquis Johnson, 26, died at a local hospital at 4:37 p.m. after he was stabbed at the prison on Fulton Mill Road in southwest Macon, Jones said.

Johnson began his time in prison in June after he was convicted of armed robbery, gang participation and other crimes he committed in Muscogee County in 2017, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website.

Johnson’s death comes one day after Hollis Bryant, 28, died about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a stabbing at the prison. Bryant was serving a life sentence after he pleaded guilty to murder in 2019 in Toombs County, reports show.

Officials did not say whether the two stabbings were connected.

This is a developing story. The Telegraph will add details as they become available.