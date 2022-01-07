Second storm in a week for Mid-Atlantic

AccuWeather

It seems that Mother Nature has finally found the switch to turn on the lake-effect snow machine. Intense lake-effect snow bands pummeled Buffalo and surrounding areas of western New York on Thursday, producing record-breaking snowfall and creating whiteout conditions on the roadways in areas that have been in the midst of a snow drought so far this winter. A whopping 17.9 inches of snow fell in Buffalo on Thursday, with nearly 10 inches piling up by 10 a.m. EST. Previously, the highest daily sn