Second storm in a week for Mid-Atlantic
The nation's capital recorded about 2.5 inches of snow in the latest storm. Areas in Virginia got anywhere from 2 to 5 inches.
The National Weather Service has increased its snowfall prediction for a storm Friday, saying it will likely drop 6 to 8 inches of snow on the region.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said a winter storm that will target the East should develop into the first bomb cyclone of 2022.
It seems that Mother Nature has finally found the switch to turn on the lake-effect snow machine. Intense lake-effect snow bands pummeled Buffalo and surrounding areas of western New York on Thursday, producing record-breaking snowfall and creating whiteout conditions on the roadways in areas that have been in the midst of a snow drought so far this winter. A whopping 17.9 inches of snow fell in Buffalo on Thursday, with nearly 10 inches piling up by 10 a.m. EST. Previously, the highest daily sn
WSDOT says it will try to have the road open by Thursday evening.
A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up roads in Tennessee and Kentucky as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast
Interstate 95 reopened late Tuesday in Virginia, but motorists who were stranded were angry with state officials' response to the storm.
Portions of Washington state’s two major highways – Interstate 90 and Interstate 5 – were closed amid flooding concerns.
Near-blizzard conditions forecast for mountains, tricky travel for Northern Colorado roads during evening commute.
Expected heavy snow, strong winds, and freezing temperatures have sparked a wave of flight cancellations at East Coast airports, tracking data shows.
Heavy rainfall is expected to bring minor flooding to Western Oregon late Thursday and into Friday.
The four mountain passes will be closed likely until Sunday due to snow conditions, and in other parts of the state, flood watches are active and flood stages are expected to rise.
The morning commute could be hazardous for motorists in South Jersey, with the worst of the snow possible around sunrise.
The first winter storm of 2022 dropped a foot of snow in eastern Connecticut, causing schools and day cares across the state to close and making for a hazardous morning commute. Snow was falling at a rate of 2 inches an hour early Friday, said Gary Lessor, chief meteorologist with the Connecticut Weather Center at Western Connecticut State University. It stopped snowing before noon. Most towns ...
Several inches of snow are possible in some areas of the Cape. Here's where experts predict the most will fall.
A significant lake-effect snow event continued Thursday, one day after parts of Michigan were buried under a foot of snow. And as Arctic air continues to pour over the largely unfrozen Great Lakes, AccuWeather forecasters say more snow will pile up through Friday. Snow began to fall in earnest on Wednesday as Marquette, Michigan, picked up a whopping 15.4 inches of snow. This set a record for Jan. 5, easily surpassing the previous record of 5.3 inches, set in 2010. Intense lake-effect snow bands