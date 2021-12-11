Second student charged for social media post

Dec. 11—A second youth has been charged in connection with troubling social media posts directed at a local school district.

In Medina, a 15-year old male student was arrested Friday in connection to a social media post that had been circulating in the district. He has been charged with second-degree aggravated harassment.

"The post made reference to violence at the Medina and Lockport schools," read a press release of the matter from Medina Police and Medina Central School District. "This action caused several individuals to fear for the safety of their loved ones."

The release went on to say that several security measures were put into place as law enforcement, which included Medina Police Department, Lockport Police Department, Orleans County Major Felony Crimes Task Force, Orleans County District Attorney's Office, Orleans County Probation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), all investigated the post.

"It is important to note that the creator of this post did not threaten violence to the school, nor was there any reason to believe that he may commit any acts of violence," said Medina police Chief Chad Kenward in the press release.

Kenward could not be contacted to comment further.

"I would like to personally thank School Resource Officer Dustin Meredith, the Medina Police Department and all law enforcement agencies involved for their thorough and detailed investigation," Superintendent of Medina School District Mark Kruzynski said in the press release.

On the same day that a 14-year old was charged with making terrorist threats in the Lockport City School District, another incident occurred in Barker but was dealt with quickly.

According to Superintendent Jake Reimer, a "concern was brought to the attention of school staff" at which time law enforcement was informed and the entire incident only necessitated what Barker's school safety plan calls a "hold in place."

To that affect, students remained in their classrooms between 12:15 and 1 p.m. until the concern could be assessed.

Reimer could not speak to the nature of the concern.

"We do have a student disciplinary process. How it will conclude, I can't divulge any of that information, because that's part of protected records," Reimer said. "It was brought to us by a student, but as to the nature of what was there, it's part of the disciplinary process and the student records. I can't divulge that."

Reimer did write in a Dec. 9 letter to parents that, "The safety of your children, our staff and the greater community is our main priority and we will continue to utilize all our resources to maintain the safest environment possible. This will include, but is not limited to, continuing to conduct required drills and trainings related to school safety throughout the rest of the school year and provide other appropriate education related to school safety."

Somerset Police Chief Jon Miller was not available to comment.