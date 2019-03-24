Second survivor of Parkland shooting dies in 'apparent suicide', reports say

A second survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting has died, police have confirmed.

The Coral Springs Police Department was quoted in US media as saying the student had died in an “apparent suicide” on Saturday.

The case is being investigated further and officers did not release the student’s age or cause of death.

Sydney Aiello, who was a student at the school when the shooting occurred, died last Sunday.

The 19-year-old had been suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder and survivor’s guilt since the shooting and took her own life, according US media.

A gunman killed 17 adults and children at the school on 14 February 2018 when he opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

Nikolas Cruz, the suspected shooter, is charged with murdering 14 students and three teachers.

Around a dozen other people were also left injured.

After news of the unnamed student’s death emerged on Sunday, some of the shooting’s survivors urged local authorities to act.

“How many more kids have to be taken from us as a result of suicide for the government / school district to do anything?” David Hogg, a survivor who has since become a prominent gun control advocate, said. “Rip 17+2.”

In March 2018 thousands of pupils walked out of schools across the US demanding action on gun control, prompted by the Florida shooting.

For confidential support on mental health call Samaritans free from any phone, at any time, on 116 123 (UK & RoI) or email jo@samaritans.org. In the US call 1-800-273-TALK or chat online.