Second suspect in 2018 death of man found at Clay Twp. nursery takes plea deal

A man avoided the start of his murder trial Monday by taking a plea deal.

Donovan McDermott is the second person accused in the death of Steven Johnson.

In 2018 Johnson’s body was found outside Brown’s Nursery in Clay Township, dumped in a ditch and wrapped in plastic.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Second man indicted in death of man found in sleeping bag on nursery property in 2018

David Savage was already convicted in the case in 2021 after detectives tracked him down in Wisconsin.

Savage is serving a 13-year prison sentence.

McDermott pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

As part of his plea deal murder and felonious assault charges were dismissed and he is facing 11 years in prison.

His sentencing is set for May 31.



