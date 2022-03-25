Second suspect in armed home invasion in Jacksonville Beach arrested

On Friday the Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced the arrest of a second suspect in a January home invasion.

Action News Jax first told you that a woman was held at gunpoint at a Jacksonville Beach home after a man posing as an Amazon delivery driver forced his way into the home. According to investigators, when the woman–who was pet sitting at the time of the incident–answered the door, the suspect said she needed to sign for a package, but when she went to grab a pen, the man forced his way in.

The fake Amazon driver, Christian Vazquez Ortiz, who was arrested earlier this month, ordered the victim to get into a bedroom closet, but the victim fought him and managed to escape.

Ortiz was charged with home invasion robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault.

Now, JBPRD says they have arrested a suspect man, Robert Leonardo Zaragoza Ortiz, and charged him with home invasion robbery.

