Second suspect arrested after 69-year-old man murdered while walking to a Georgia park

A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a 69-year-old man.

On Aug. 28, around 8 a.m., LaGrange Police responded to a person shot at Sunny Point Access on Mooty Bridge Road.

Officers found 69-year-old Kenneth Stanley Dial suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police said Dial went to the park earlier in the morning to walk, which was routine for him. An acquaintance of Dial found him just before 8 a.m. and called 911 for help, according to LaGrange officials.

Later Monday night, police arrested Billy Joe Tyler III for the murder of Dial.

The investigation revealed that Tyler tried to rob Dial before shooting him and running away.

Police said Tyler was on active felony probation for a robbery that occurred in the metro Atlanta area.

He was taken to the Troup County Jail.

On Friday, LaGrange Police arrested and charged a second suspect, Jennifer McGowan with felony murder and criminal attempt robbery.

During the investigation, police learned that McGowan and Tyler had been together during the night and at the time of the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

