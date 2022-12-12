Second suspect arrested, accused of murder in Fort Worth shooting that killed Jin Shin

A second man has been arrested in connection to the Fort Worth shooting that killed Jin Shin, an Asian-American community leader from Dallas, in August.

Kameron Taylor, 28, was arrested Friday and is accused of murder in the Aug. 15 death of Shin, 43, according to police and court records. He was in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday with bond set at $100,000.

The first suspect, Markynn Dmorous West, 28, was arrested on Sept. 7 and indicted Dec. 7 on a murder charge. West is accused of being the shooter in the incident. A warrant detailing Taylor’s alleged involvement in the crime was not immediately available.

Both accused men are from Fort Worth.

Police said Shin was in a minor traffic accident in the 2500 block of University Drive in Fort Worth just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 15. An argument between Shin and a group of people escalated to Shin being shot, police have said.

According to West’s arrest warrant, a video revealed that Shin tried to keep his distance from the group, some of whom came to the scene after the accident. People in the group surrounded Shin, hit him and took his car keys, the warrant states. The video showed what police identified as a handgun in Shin’s hand, which he kept pointed down, according to the warrant.

Then, West went to the trunk of a car and got a handgun, police said.

The video showed Shin running away, police said. West then shot at Shin multiple times, according to the warrant. The warrant does not say that Shin fired his handgun.

Fort Worth police found Shin’s body lying on a median near the northbound lanes of traffic on University Drive.

Shin, who owned Family Karaoke in Dallas, has been remembered by friends as a hard worker and a caring man who promoted unity among multiple cultural communities.

This report includes information from the Star-Telegram’s archives.