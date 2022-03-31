Second suspect arrested in Alice murder of Corpus Christi man

SAN DIEGO - A 40-year-old man remains in Jim Wells County Jail under bonds totaling $230,000 after being charged with murder.

Roberto "Robby" Ramirez has been charged in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Francisco Nesmith from Corpus Christi. Nesmith was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head at a home on the 400 block of Schley Street a week ago.

Law enforcement officers conducted an arrest warrant on a home on the 700 block of North Julian Street Wednesday, March 30 where they believed Ramirez was hiding.

Officer Juan Arizpe escorts Roberto "Robby" Ramirez into the Alice Police Department. Ramirez was arrested in connection with the Schley Street murder.

Investigators said Ramirez was at the home when Nesmith was killed.

"We got a tip that (Ramirez) was possibly in the San Diego area," Alice Police Cpl. Herman Arellano said.

"We were watching (the home) when he came out, saw us, ran back inside. We waited for units to assist. He eventually came out and gave himself up," Alice Police Sgt. JC Charles said.

The weapon used in the murder has not been located, investigators said. Details of the crime are limited as the investigation is ongoing.

Ramirez was also charged with burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building and theft of material.

Duval County Sheriff's deputies, San Diego police, US Marshal's Office assisted in the arrest.

Roberto "Robby" Ramirez was arrested at a home in San Diego.

On March 20, police were dispatched to the 400 block of Schley Street in reference to a man who wouldn't leave the home.

Investigators were told by witnesses that Nesmith was in the area borrowing a car.

Police arrested 33-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzalez on the night of the murder at the crime scene.

Gonzalez has been in the custody of the JWC jail since the murder. He was charged with murder and a parole violation. As of Thursday, Gonzalez had a total bond of $250,000.

This article originally appeared on Alice Echo News Journal: Second suspect arrested Wednesday in San Diego in Schley Street murder