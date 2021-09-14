Second suspect arrested for anti-gay screwdriver attack in Brooklyn bodega

A second suspect has been arrested for an anti-gay screwdriver attack in a Brooklyn bodega, police said Tuesday.

Christopher Clemente, 37, who cops say is a Bloods gang member, was busted Monday and charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault, aggravated harassment and weapons possession, all as hate crimes.

Clemente surrendered at the 75th Precinct stationhouse. He has nine unsealed prior arrests dating back to 2005, including for assault and burglary, cops said.

An alleged accomplice, Jonathan Carter, 31, was hit with the same charges last Wednesday and police are still looking for a third suspect.

The victims, a 38-year-old man and 28-year-old man, were inside the bodega on Broadway near Halsey St. in Bushwick when the assailants mocked their sexuality about 2:10 a.m. Sept. 4., police said.

“It’s Adam and Eve,” one shouted. “Not Adam and Steve!”

The older victim was stabbed in the chin and lip with a screwdriver while his companion was slashed with a broken bottle in his right shoulder and right hand, police said.

The suspect still being sought held the two victims as Clemente and Carter allegedly stole their cash and iPhones, police said.

Both victims were treated for minor injuries.