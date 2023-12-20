Second suspect arrested after area man shot ‘multiple times’

Two suspects have been arrested after a man was shot “multiple times” in Middletown.

Middletown police and medics were called to the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue for reports of a shooting, News Center 7 previously reported.

They found a man who had been shot “multiple times.” He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Faty A Mendez-Matos, 43, of Middletown, was taken into custody Tuesday during a traffic stop at Logan Avenue and University Boulevard, a spokesperson for the police department said.

Mendez-Matos faces second-degree felony charges of two counts of felonious assault and discharging a firearm in the city, both second-degree felonies. He also was charged with having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

During the arrest, officers discovered a 9mm firearm in Mendez-Matos’ vehicle, the spokesperson said.

On Friday, Antonio Mendez-Gomez, 25, of Middletown, turned himself in on an arrest warrant for felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, the spokesperson said. He was released after posting a $125,000 bond.

No update was provided on the current condition of the victim.

We will continue providing updates as we learn more.