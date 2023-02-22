Second suspect arrested in armed robbery at Tacoma pot shop

A second suspect in an armed robbery at a pot shop in Tacoma last October has been arrested, according to police.

On Monday afternoon, officers arrested an 18-year-old man for his role in the robbery at Zip’s Cannabis on Oct. 28, 2022.

Six suspects were involved in the robbery, which occurred just before 2:30 a.m. They arrived at the business in three vehicles – one of which was used to smash through the front of the store.

The suspects then ran into the store and started filling bags they had brought with them with merchandise. As they left the store, multiple suspects exchanged gunfire with an armed security guard outside.

The suspects fled the scene in one of the three vehicles and on foot.

The 18-year-old suspect had a stolen gun on him at the time of his arrest on Monday, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

He was booked into jail for first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police have not shared any additional details about the arrest or the suspect’s identity at this time.

Another suspect in the robbery, a 17-year-old male, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2022.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.