Second suspect arrested in capital murder case of Denton double homicide

A second suspect wanted in connection to a Denton double homicide from March was arrested Friday, the Denton Police Department announced.

Benjaminpaul Teal, 29, was arrested Friday morning in Wichita Falls and accused of the capital murder of a man and a woman.

At about 10 p.m. on March 23, police were dispatched to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found the two victims dead in a vehicle. The victims were identified as 29-year-old Breanna Dunn and 43-year-old Ronald Calvert Jr. by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Witnesses reported seeing two suspects flee from the shooting. Numerous pieces of evidence connected the first suspect, 29-year-old Silvester Williams, to Calvert, according to Denton police. Following Williams’ arrest on Monday, interviews and physical evidence led detectives to determine Teal was the second suspect in the double homicide.

Teal will be booked into the Wichita County Jail sometime Friday, police said.

The Wichita Falls Police Department, Mesquite Police Department, the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, Carrollton Police Department, and the Denton Police Department Major Crimes Unit assisted in the arrests.