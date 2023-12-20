Second suspect arrested in connection to 2021 fatal shooting in Rockford

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting more than two years ago.

Edmond Lilly, 31, was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of S. First Street.

Lilly and 33-year-old Mario Perkins both face first-degree murder charges along with three counts of aggravated battery.

The charges stem from a shooting Oct. 5, 2021, in the 400 block of S. Independence Ave.

According to police, a 38-year-old man, Charles Gholson, was shot to death. There were three other shooting victims, police said, all males in their 30s.

Perkins has been in custody on unrelated charges, according to police.

