Second suspect arrested in connection to child testing positive for meth

Feb. 2—An East Bernstadt man has been charged in connection to a child who was exposed to methamphetamine earlier this week.

Derrick Feltner, 36, of East Bernstadt, was taken into custody off KY 490, six miles north of London around 11 a.m. Friday morning. He is charged with first-degree criminal abuse — child 12 or under.

Feltner was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center less than 24 hours after the first suspect — Jamie Setser, 38, of London — was booked on the same charge.

Those charges stem from an investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office in connection to the couple's four-year-old testing positive for meth and other narcotics.

The investigation began after LCSO Detective Taylor McDaniel, Captain Richard Dalrymple and Det. Hunter Disney accompanied social services on a referral complaint.

The child is now in the custody of other family, according to LCSO.

Court records were not immediately available for Feltner but Setser is scheduled to be arraigned in Laurel District Court on Monday.