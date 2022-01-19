Second suspect arrested in connection with Elizabeth City triple-murder

A second man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a triple murder last month in Elizabeth City.

Terence Tyrone Seymore, 37, is charged with three counts of murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury. He’s being held in Albemarle District Jail under a $1,001,000 secured bond.

Seymore is the second suspect arrested after the Dec. 2 shooting left three people dead. Another suspect, Ricky Etheridge, 34, was arrested in Norfolk Dec. 15.

Seymore and Etheridge are accused of killing Jaquan White, 18; Takeyia De’Shay Berry, 39, and her 3-year-old daughter Allura Pledger. Three men — ages 40, 29 and 20 — were also injured when gunfire erupted near the 500 block of Perry Street and Jordan Street in Elizabeth City’s Third Ward.

Seymore was arrested in New Bern, N.C. after a joint investigation among the Elizabeth City Police Department, United States Marshals Services Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police have not released information about a possible motive or the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

