Second suspect arrested in connection to fatal Oakley house party shooting

(KRON) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one and injured three others at a house party in Oakley, the Oakley Police Department said. Sean Karp, 18, of Oakley was arrested Thursday in Brentwood.

The shooting happened on Oct. 21 on the 400 block of Shannon Way. A 16-year-old boy was killed, and three other teens between the ages of 15 and 17 were injured.

The first suspect was arrested on Oct. 25 on the 2600 block of Orange Way in Antioch. He was identified as Jason Walizada, 18, of Antioch.

On Thursday, Karp was arrested on the 900 block of 2nd Street in Brentwood. The United States Marshal Service helped Oakley police make the arrest.

The boy who was killed in the shooting was identified as 16-year-old Brentwood resident Ke’Marion Tucker, who was a student at Liberty High School in Brentwood.

“I first want to acknowledge the family of the young man who lost his life in this horrible crime,” said OPD Chief Paul Beard. “I know nothing can replace what they have lost and there is a great sense of profoundness in their loss. I, along with all of the members of the Oakley Police Department extend our condolences to the family.”

