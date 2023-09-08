Second suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of man walking in LaGrange park

A second person has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man going for a routine walk in a LaGrange park.

Jennifer McGowan was arrested Friday and charged with felony murder and criminal attempt robbery in connection with the death of Kenneth Stanley Dial on August 28 in a LaGrange park.

Police say Dial came to the park for a routine morning walk and was found dead by an acquaintance who came to the park to walk as well. Witnesses in the area reported hearing gunshots around 7:30 a.m. that morning, according to police.

Billy Joe Tyler III was arrested on August 28 and charged with murder in connection with Dial’s death, according to LaGrange police.

Police say the investigation showed that Tyler attempted to rob Dial before shooting him and fleeing the area.

Tyler was on felony probation for a Metro Atlanta area robbery, according to the release. Police say the investigation revealed that McGowan and Tyler had been together during the night and at the time of the incident.

Police say the investigation is active and anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.