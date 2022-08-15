A second suspect arrested in connection with killing of man in Fresno parking lot

Officers made a second arrest in a homicide from May in which a man was discovered to be dead in a grocery store parking lot, Fresno police said Monday.

Officers arrested Guillermo Perez, 41, and accused him of killing 70-year-old Richard Martin, whom police said was shot inside an SUV on May 17 in the FreshCo Food Center parking lot on Shields and Brawley avenues.

Police said in July they arrested 48-year-old Alejandra Munoz on suspicion of taking part in the same killing. Lt. Paul Cervantes said at that time police did not believe Munoz to be the shooter and that at least one other was at large.

Both Perez and Munoz are held in Fresno County jail without bail, according to online jail records. No others remain unaccounted for in the case, police said.

Police have said Munoz did not know Martin but came into contact with him in what ended in the shooting. It was not immediately clear if Perez knew the victim.

Martin was found gunned down on May 18 by a grocery store employee, police said. Officers conducted interviews and watched surveillance video from nearby stores and homes to identify Munoz and Perez, police said.

Someone fired multiple shots into the SUV and through the glass on the driver’s side, striking Martin multiple times in the upper body, police have said.

Video surveillance shows Martin had been in the grocery store on May 17, police said. Employees noticed the car when they left for the night and again when they arrived May 18.

There was no ShotSpotter activation, police said.

Police investigating a shooting death in west Fresno May 18, 2022.