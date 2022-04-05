Second suspect arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting that left six people dead

A second suspect has been arrested after the mass shooting in Sacramento, California that left six people dead over the weekend.

The Sacramento Police Department said in a press release that the suspect was found at the scene of the shooting early on Sunday with “serious injuries from gunfire” and was taken to a hospital in the area.

The statement said the suspect was “quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues”.

Another suspect, Dandrae Martin, is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Police say he was booked on assault and illegal firearm possession charges.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in a statement that Mr Martin, 26, has not been charge with homicide and that she believes that police will arrest more people.

The deadly shooting also left 12 people wounded and is one of more than 120 mass shootings in the US this year and one of at least ten shootings taking place over the weekend, CNN reported.

“The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence,” Ms Schubert said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case.”

Online jail records show that Mr Martin is being held without bail.

More follows...