Second suspect arrested in deadly BA Expressway shooting, will return to Tulsa

A second arrest has been made in connection to a murder on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

17-year-old Terek Charis was driving on July 31 when he was shot. A passenger in Charis’ car was also shot six times, but they survived.

Brandon Jefferson was arrested in August. He faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A second suspect, Izayaih Shanks, was arrested in Houston. He will be extradited back to Tulsa, where he’ll be charged with first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.



