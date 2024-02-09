Second suspect has been arrested in deadly Peoria shooting

A second suspect has been arrested by police in the Jan. 4 shooting death of a man in Peoria's East Bluff neighborhood.

Mickael D. Williams, 25, was arrested in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday and has since been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Arlin Bermudez, 34, who was killed in the 200 block of East Thrush Avenue, according to a release from the Peoria Police Department.

Williams and 39-year-old David H. Stone have both been arrested as suspects in the case. Stone was charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 5.

An arrest warrant was issued for Williams on Jan. 30, and Peoria detectives believed he had fled the area. The U.S. Marshals Service and Peoria police began investigating Williams' whereabouts.

After developing information that Williams may have been in the Dallas area, a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in north Texas was contacted.

Williams was found and arrested Wednesday. He had a loaded firearm in his possession upon his arrest, according to the release.

He was taken to the Dallas County Jail and is pending extradition.

