Second Suspect Arrested in DoorDash Carjacking and Child Abduction Case in SF

San Francisco Police have arrested the second suspect in the carjacking and abduction of two children earlier this month. Police confirmed to CBS SF that they have arrested a second suspect from the DoorDash carjacking and abduction of two children in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights. The first suspect, 25-year-old Erlin Obani Romero, was arrested on Feb. 9 on counts of kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy, auto theft and other crimes. The second suspect, identified as 27-year-old German Morazan, was arrested on Feb. 17 at around 1:30 p.m. Morazan has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of child endangerment, auto theft, robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and conspiracy. Featured Image via ABC7 News (left), @henrykleeKTVU (right)

