Second suspect arrested in double homicide

Mar. 31—Cameron County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a second suspect in a late December double homicide at Old Port Isabel Road north of F.M. 511 in Loma Alta, officials said.

In a news release, the Cameron County Sheriff's Department said deputies arrested Lawrence James Strong at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito after he was extradited here from Everest, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, on warrants charging him in connection with the Dec. 29 killings of Inez Cruz and Manuel Cruz in Loma Alta.

The release said that on Dec. 29, deputies responded to Old Port Isabel Road north of FM 511 in Loma Alta in reference to two deceased males, leading to a murder investigation. The deceased males were identified as Ines Cruz and Manuel Cruz.

In the course of the investigation deputies said they learned that Cesar Olvera was involved, leading to warrants for his arrest for two counts of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence, according to the release.

Olvera was arrested Jan. 3 by the Cameron County Sheriff's Office investigation division, the news release stated.

Investigators also said they learned that Strong was involved in the killlings, leading to warrants for Strong's arrest on two counts of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with evidence, according to the release.

On Tuesday, Strong was taken into custody by police in Everest, Wisconsin and extradited to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Brownsville. That same day he was served with the warrants. He remained in custody late Wednesday at Carrizales Rucker awaiting arraignment on the charges, the news release stated.