Second suspect arrested in double homicide as NC police continue search for a third

Police in Gaston County made a second arrest and continued their search for a third suspect in connection with a shooting that left two men dead last month.

Darrick Lamer Johnson, 19, of Gastonia, was arrested through a joint operation with the U.S. Marshals Service task force, Gaston County police said Monday. Johnson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is in the Gaston County Jail, awaiting his first court appearance.

Another suspect, Charlie James Stiles, 24, of Gastonia, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder, police said.

A third suspect, identified as Jordan Cameron Moses of Dallas, N.C., remains at large. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Police reiterated Monday that Moses, 29, is considered “armed and dangerous.”

The three men are charged in the shooting deaths of 49-year-old Christopher Lee Brooks and 54-year-old Michael Christopher Allison. A third victim was injured and taken to a hospital; he has not been identified.

Officers found Brooks dead on Feb. 22 when they responded to a call of a shooting at his home in the 2400 block of Woodleaf Drive, near Crowders Mountain State Park in Gaston County.

Two others who were shot were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia for treatment, police said. Allison died of his injuries Feb. 23, police said.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Staff writer Joe Marusak contributed to this story.