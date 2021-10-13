Second suspect arrested in drug-fueled Bronx murder

A second suspect has been arrested for gunning down a 26-year-old man during a Bronx drug robbery, officials said Wednesday.

NYPD warrants cops tracked down 27-year-old Cintron Powell to his mother’s home Tuesday and arrested him for the Sept. 18 killing of Wayne Leon, cops said.

Leon was shot in the shoulder when crooks burst into his Wickham Ave. apartment near E. 222nd St. in Laconia during the 10:30 p.m. heist. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center but he couldn’t be saved.

Police believe the gunmen were looking for a drug stash Leon had in his apartment.

On Sept. 22, cops arrested 30-year-old David Mattison for his alleged role in Leon’s slaying. Mattison was charged with murder, manslaughter, attempted robbery, assault and gun possession.

Cops hit Powell with the same charges. It was not immediately clear which man authorities believe pulled the trigger.

Powell’s arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Wednesday. He has one prior arrest for gang assault, officials said.

Mattison’s prior arrests include an attempted murder charge in 2012 when he was accused of shooting a 17-year-old at Barnes Ave. and E. 216th St. in Olinville, cops said.