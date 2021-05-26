Second suspect arrested in Duluth homicide

May 26—Duluth police arrested a second suspect who was allegedly involved in a secondary shooting shortly after 22-year-old homicide victim, Juamada Keller Anderson Jr., was shot Saturday evening.

Laurel Larice Ladd, 25, was arrested without incident at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the police department. The suspect was located at an address on East Village View Drive in the Central Hillside neighborhood. Police also located a handgun at the address.

Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for Ladd and another man, Marcus Seville Morris, 31, who was also allegedly involved a shooting that happened after the fatal shooting. Police have yet to arrest Morris.

Documents state that Morris and Ladd pursued Battees on foot. Video allegedly shows Morris pointing a handgun at Battees and firing two shots, striking a storage shed, before handing off the weapon to Ladd, according to police reports. Both men then left the scene.

Anderson, the homicide victim, was shot in the head after a fight broke out among several people on the 100 block of East Third Street around 7 p.m. Saturday. The suspect, 17-year-old Patrick Wilson Battees Jr., was arrested shortly after. He was charged Monday in juvenile court with intentional second-degree murder.

Shortly after police arrested Battees on Saturday evening, they issued a news release informing the community they were seeking a second suspect. About 30 minutes later, the police department sent a second release announcing they did not believe there was a second suspect.

When the police department was gathering more information about the shooting on Sunday and Monday, it determined there was more than one shooter, Chief Mike Tusken said in a news conference Tuesday.

The police department asks that anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Morris contact the Duluth Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force at 218-730-5050 or by calling 911.