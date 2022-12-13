Second suspect arrested in fatal road rage shooting of Dallas community leader

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an Asian American business owner and community leader in Dallas.

Kameron Taylor, 28, was apprehended on Friday for the murder of Jin Shin in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 15. The first suspect, 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West, was arrested on Sept. 7 and indicted on Dec. 7.

Shin, 43, was driving along South University Drive when his Jeep and a sedan were involved in a minor collision. Later, several vehicles pulled up at the scene, including a Chrysler with West as a passenger, according to reports.

West is believed to be Shin’s shooter. Taylor’s role in the incident was not immediately clear, but he was also charged with murder, as per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

A total of eight people reportedly surrounded Shin during the confrontation. Members allegedly punched, chased and blocked him from returning to his car, with one even taking his keys.

Shin managed to retrieve a handgun from his vehicle. However, he kept it pointed down and never used it during the incident, according to West’s arrest warrant.

West then allegedly took his own gun, pursued Shin and fired multiple shots at him. The victim was found dead at a median away from the scene.

Shin, who owned Family Karaoke in Dallas, was considered a pillar of the local Asian American community. He is survived by his 14-year-old daughter, Ella.

“I am broken that he was robbed of his life like this and Ella and I are robbed,” May Naing Joe, Shin’s former partner and Ella’s mother, told The Dallas Morning News. “Ella is robbed of a father and all that she could have with him. I lost mine at age 12 to an accident. For Ella to have to repeat the curse is killing me.”

A fundraising campaign on GoFundMe organized for Shin’s funeral and his family’s legal battle has raised nearly $100,000.

Taylor is reportedly being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

