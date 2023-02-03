Second suspect arrested in fire that destroyed historic Isleton restaurant and marina

Authorities this week announced the arrest of a suspect accused of arson in connection with a fire in July that destroyed a historic Isleton restaurant and marina.

Rolly Brian Byrd, 46, was arrested on suspicion of arson in the blaze that torched Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant and Marina and its docks, the River Delta Fire District announced Wednesday night in a social media post.

Byrd was booked shortly after 7 p.m. at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He remained in custody Thursday with his bail at $150,000, and he was scheduled to appear Friday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court.

The July 6 fire reduced the restaurant and its docks to rubble, causing $1 million in damage, fire officials have said.

Firefighters responding to the blaze could see smoke and flames from about 5 miles away, according to the Fire District. The first firefighters at the scene found the restaurant engulfed in flames.

The Fire District has said firefighters launched defensive operations that avoided an estimated $4 million in additional damage to surrounding boats and structures. No injuries from the fire were reported.

The Fire District — with help from Cal Fire and the California Fire Marshal Arson and Bomb Investigations Unit — investigated and identified Wyatt Tripp as one of the suspects. Tripp, 40, was arrested in late September. The investigators at that time identified Byrd as a second suspect.