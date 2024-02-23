Second suspect arrested in Glenville athlete’s death

[Watch previous FOX 8 I-Team coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Law enforcement arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Glenville High School football player in Euclid.

On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Deshawn Wright, who was wanted in connection to the murder of Te’Vion Cunningham.

Te’Vion Cunningham, killing in Euclid shooting

The shooting happened along Seabrooke Avenue in Euclid on Jan. 5, the FOX 8 I-Team first reported.

Cunningham, who was shot in the chest and leg, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meonte J. Robinson, 22, of Cleveland, was arrested for the shooting last month. Prosecutors say Cunningham was trying to buy a gun from Robinson when he shot him.

On Jan. 26, a Cuyahoga County grand jury handed Robinson a seven-count indictment, charging him with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence. He was being held on a $1 million bond.

U.S. Marshals confirmed Friday they arrested the second suspect, Wright, at a home near the 15300 block of Yorick Avenue in Cleveland.

