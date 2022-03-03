Second suspect arrested and jailed in burglary spree

Mar. 3—A second suspect in a two-county burglary spree is in jail after being arrested this week.

Nicco Aurand, 31, of Mount Carmel, is jailed on $50,000 bail after he appeared before District Judge John Gembic on Thursday morning on a dozen felony charges of burglary.

Another suspect, Joseph Kemper, 34, of Bainbridge Street, was arrested on Wednesday.

The arrests began after a "high-risk" warrant was served on Tuesday at the Bainbridge home. Kemper was taken into custody and transported to the Stonington state police barracks. There, police said Kemper allegedly admitted to being a driver in numerous February incidents that spanned from Northumberland to Montour counties, according to police.

Kemper told troopers he was not involved but later admitted to being the driver in some of the incidents. He said he needed to support his family, according to troopers. Kemper said he was paid for his involvement, according to troopers.

During the probe, it was discovered a gift card to Lowe's Home Improvement store was stolen. State troopers reviewed surveillance video from the Selinsgrove store and saw a man fitting the description of Aurand using the cards, troopers said.

The man was wearing a bandana which was consistent to video surveillance reviewed at Masser's farm Market, in Coal Township, where another burglary had occurred, troopers said.

The burglary targets included the following churches: Clarks Grove United Methodist Church, in Shamokin Township; Christian Assembly, in Rockefeller Township; Redeemer Orthodox Church, and Mooresburg United Methodist Church, both in Montour County and a church in the Milton area, according to troopers.

Other businesses that had been burglarized were Witmer Fuels, Northumberland County State Health Center and Masser's Farm Market, troopers said.

Troopers said they also discovered stolen gift cards were taken from vehicles and one of them was used at a local hardware store.

Sunbury police worked in conjunction with state police during the investigation that led to reviewing multiple video surveillance footage from businesses, troopers said.

Aurand will now appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing at a later date.