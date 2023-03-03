Second suspect arrested in Landmark Middle School threat

Action News Jax has learned a second suspect has been arrested in connection to a threat made at Landmark Middle School.

This was the message sent to parents from Duval County Public Schools:

“This is Principal Tyson-White calling with another update regarding the events this week. School police have identified and arrested the second person believed to have been involved in posting threats to our school. While I am pleased that this incident has come to a resolution, I am very disappointed by the actions and poor decisions of these individuals who are now facing very serious consequences. Even though police have determined there is no credible threat to our school, I know that this incident has caused concern and unrest in our school community. I just want to thank you again for your patience and support during this time. Please always remember to say something if you see something. I look forward to seeing everyone at school tomorrow. Have a wonderful remainder of your evening. Goodbye.”

We first told you Tuesday when a 15-year-old boy was arrested after police say he posted a threat to the school on Instagram.

He is facing a charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The school was put on a Code Yellow lockdown on Tuesday and all students and staff were searched, the report said. The student linked to the Instagram account was located getting off the bus around 9:15 a.m.

Landmark Middle School was one of two Duval County middle schools on Monday that were “implementing enhanced security procedures” due to a social media threat “to conduct a shooting” at the schools, according to messages from the schools’ principals that were sent to parents.

We’re working to learn more about the second suspect in this case.

