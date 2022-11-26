Second suspect arrested in Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery

The second of three suspects accused of tying up employees at gunpoint and robbing a Rockland Trust bank on Martha’s Vineyard has been arrested.

According to a statement from the Cape and Island District Attorney’s office, Omar Johnson, 39, was arrested in New Haven, Connecticut on Friday evening, According to the statement, Johnson, a Canterbury, New Hampshire-native, was stopped in his car by officers from the Massachusetts State Police, Tisbury Police, FBI and New Haven Police.

On Thursday, November 17, three masked suspects entered the Rockland Trust in Tisbury and fled with thousands in cash after tieing up employees at gun point.

Johnson is charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

His alleged accomplice, Miquel Anthonio Jones, of Edgartown, Massachusetts was arraigned on one count of accessory after the fact to wit armed robbery on Monday after being arrested on Sunday.

