Second Suspect Arrested for Murder and Robbery of Elderly Asian Man in Oakland

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery and death of a 75-year-old Asian American man in Oakland, California last week. Elbert Britton, 56, has been accused of being the getaway driver for arrested suspect Teaunte Bailey, 26, on March 9. The victim, Pak Chung Ho, was taking a morning walk when Bailey allegedly punched him and stole his phone and wallet. Ho fell to the ground and hit his head on the sidewalk, resulting in brain damage that killed him two days later. Britton was in possession of Ho’s belongings when he was arrested on March 12, according to KTVU. He was charged with first and second-degree burglary, receiving stolen property, second-degree robbery and unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle. According to KPIX 5, he has four convictions for robbery and one conviction for residential burglary on record. Bailey, his accomplice, was charged with special circumstance murder and multiple serious felonies on March 11. Last month, Bailey allegedly broke into a 72-year-old man’s apartment and stole some of his possessions. A recent investigation has revealed that Bailey has a history of victimizing elderly Asian people. “I’m at a loss for words,” Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said in a statement. “Our elders should be protected, not the victim of a deadly assault. I am thankful that our officers were able to quickly respond and arrest Mr. Bailey. The Oakland Police Department will relentlessly pursue those that violate the most vulnerable members in our community.” Ho’s death is one of the many deaths that have occurred due to anti-Asian attacks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As of this writing, the national coalition Stop AAPI Hate has recorded nearly 3,800 incidents.

OPD makes second arrest (12Mar21) in connection with the homicide case of 75-year-old Oakland resident. Today, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Elbert Britton with his involvement. pic.twitter.com/RZK4IDzJlg — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 16, 2021

Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Images via Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

