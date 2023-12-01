Second suspect arrested in Oct. 15 Topeka gunshot death of Jackson E. 'Jack' Danner, 23

A second suspect in the Oct. 15 Topeka shooting death of Jackson E. "Jack" Danner has been arrested elsewhere in Kansas, said Gretchen Spiker, communications director for Topeka's city government.

Tremale M. Serrano, 29, was located Wednesday in the jurisdiction of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and should be transported in coming days to the Shawnee County Jail, Spiker said Thursday.

Topeka police had asked Nov. 15 for the public's help in finding Serrano, whom they said was being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of Danner in central Topeka.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Nov. 15 he had charged Aaron Antonio Serrano, 32, with second-degree murder in the same case. Authorities aren't saying whether the Serranos are related.

A second suspect was arrested this week in the Oct. 15 gunshot slaying of Jackson E. "Jack" Danner in the 1600 block of S.W. 21st, shown here.

What happened to Jackson Danner?

Danner was pronounced deceased after being found shortly after 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 lying in a front yard in the 1600 block of S.W. 21st, said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government. The site is just south of Washburn University.

A police investigation revealed Danner was the "sole tenant and owner" of the house where he was found, Kagay said.

"A search of the residence revealed evidence of drug and alcohol use, and indicated a gathering had possibly taken place," he said. "The investigation revealed that Danner had been pushed from the residence into the yard where he was subsequently shot and killed."

Aaron Serrano was identified as a suspect in Danner's death, then arrested Nov. 3 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task in Clay County, Missouri, on an outstanding warrant charging in an unrelated felony case with crimes that included domestic battery, Kagay said.

Aaron Serrano was being held Thursday in the Shawnee County Jail on a $1 million bond on a charge of second-degree murder and on a $5,000 bond in a separate case in which he faces Shawnee County charges of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, theft and criminal damage to property, jail records said.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Tremale Serrano arrested in Topeka killing of Jackson E. 'Jack' Danner