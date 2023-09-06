Three suspects now arrested in Orlando drive-by shooting that killed man, 6-year-old girl

Three teenage suspects have now been arrested in a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old, wounded her mother and killed a man last week, according to the Orlando Police Department.

In an emailed release Tuesday evening, the Orlando Police Department said officers arrested 18-year-old Ricky Raymond Bowery Jr. on a first-degree murder charge.

Early Wednesday, the agency announced the arrest of a 17-year-old who also faces a first-degree homicide charge. OPD on Saturday arrested a 15-year-old on the same charge.

The Orlando Sentinel is not naming the juvenile suspects.

The 6-year-old girl, identified as Ajahliyah Hashim, died last Thursday, the agency said.

Officers responded about 8:20 p.m. last Tuesday to Poppy Avenue, in west Orlando’s Carver Shores neighborhood, after a report of a shooting, arriving to find the girl and her mother wounded.

Both were taken to an area hospital. Last Friday, OPD said Ajahliyah’s mother was still hospitalized and receiving treatment.

A third victim, identified as 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright, was pronounced dead at Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, OPD said.

The department said they are still encouraging anyone with information to call OPD directly or leave an anonymous tip to Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Tips leading to an arrest can result in a reward up to $5,000.

Police have not revealed a motive in the killings but have said Ajahliyah and her mother are not believed to have been the intended targets.

Bowery is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail.

Records show at the time of the shooting he was out on bond from a previous arrest Aug. 1 on a charge of fleeing or eluding law enforcement.

According to an arrest report, Orange County deputies tried to pull over a Toyota Corolla that was being driven recklessly on West Colonial Drive near Montgomery Street, when the driver, later identified as Bowery, sped off rather than stopping.

Deputies later caught up with the Corolla and arrested Bowery. He was released two days later on $5,000 bond, court records show.

