Second suspect arrested in Orlando shooting that killed military veteran, police say

A second arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of U.S military veteran Angela Sutton Washington, according to Orlando police.

Keyonce Pitts, 19, has been charged with first degree murder with a firearm, police said.

Washington was shot and killed while in the shopping plaza on North Lane on Feb 7. The suspect vehicle fled the scene of the crime, police said.

This marks the second arrest in the case. On Friday, Samuel Stevens, 15, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, police said.

