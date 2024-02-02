Second suspect has been arrested in Peoria teen's shooting death

A man has been arrested in connection with a 2023 homicide after evading arrest for nearly a year.

Torreon Carey, 25, was arrested by Peoria police on Thursday in the February 2023 shooting death of 18-year-old Davion J. Parker.

Carey was arrested Thursday in the 2800 block of West Seibold Street.

In November 2023, police also arrested 21-year-old Donte Agnew in connection with Parker's death. Agnew was arrested in Crown Point, Indiana, before being extradited back to Peoria.

On Feb. 11, 2023, police responded to the 3400 block of West Oakcrest Drive in Peoria, where they found Parker in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, where he was pronounced brain dead five days later.

Police then began searching for Agnew and Carey as suspects in the case.

