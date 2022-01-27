Second suspect arrested in Pittsburg robbery case

Jan. 27—PITTSBURG, Kan. — A second suspect was arrested Tuesday in a Jan. 18 assault and robbery of a man in Pittsburg.

The Pittsburg Police Department announced in a news release that Russell L. Huff, 35, of Pittsburg, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of West Forest Street on aggravated felony counts of battery, robbery and burglary, and misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal carrying of a weapon.

The charges pertain to the beating and robbing of a 31-year-old man in a shed behind a residence in the 1000 block of East 16th Street in Pittsburg. The victim, who was robbed of his phone and cash, suffered injuries to his face and chest. Witnesses reported seeing two suspects flee the area in a white Ford pickup truck.

Jerimiah L. Wools, 33, of Pittsburg, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with the same offenses that Huff is now facing. Huff remained in custody Wednesday at the Crawford County Jail on a $50,000 bond.