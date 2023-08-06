Second suspect arrested in Port Orange homicide, police say

The Port Orange Police said they arrested a second suspect in a murder case from last year.

According to a news release, police, with the help of U.S. Marshals, took Raheem Heath into custody on Friday in Miami.

Investigators said Heath was wanted on four counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the death of 22-year-old Ta’ronn Brown.

Heath is being held without bond in Broward County.

Read: Missing 85-year-old man found dead in Orlando, police say

Earlier this year, 19-year-old Mckenzy Nazien was charged with the murder and was already behind bars on unrelated armed robbery charges.

If anyone has any additional details regarding the investigation, contact Detective James Fischetti at 386-506-5897 or jfischetti@port-orange.org.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.