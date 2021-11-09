Second suspect arrested in Railroad Street killing

Two men are now in the Alamance County Detention Center without bond charged with robbing and killing an 18-year-old on Railroad Street in September.

Burlington Police arrested Cylence Carlos Russell, 18, of Burlington, in the 100 block of North Ireland Street, Monday, Nov. 8. A second suspect, Michael Tyrelle Bowe, 26, of Graham, has been in custody since Oct. 19.

Both are charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Burlington Police found Deykwon Gilmore, 18, of Burlington, dead of an apparent gunshot at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 in the 800 block of Railroad Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500 or contact Alamance County Crimestoppers by calling 336-229-7100, submiting a tip on the P3 Tips app or using the website alamancecs.org.

